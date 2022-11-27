Watch CBS News
Modesto Police involved in standoff with man suffering from mental health crisis

By CBS13 Staff

MODESTO -- An hours-long standoff with a man suffering from a mental health crisis ended with him being taken into custody with minor injuries.

Modesto Police arrived at a home on East Orangeburg Avenue near Century Center at noon in response to a man suffering from a mental health crisis threatening to light a propane tank on fire.

 After hours of negotiations, he was taken into custody with scratches, according to the Modesto Watch Commander.

Police say nobody was inside the home at the time of the incident, and no confirmation of charges has been given.

First published on November 26, 2022 / 6:39 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

