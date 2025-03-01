Modesto police investigating after 2 people found unresponsive on roadway

MODESTO – The Modesto Fire Department said two people were taken to a hospital after being found unresponsive on a roadway Friday night.

Just after 8 p.m., police and fire crews went to the 3800 block of McHenry Avenue for reports of two people on the roadway.

They arrived at the scene and found the two people unresponsive. Modesto Fire said one of them was in cardiac arrest, but first responders were able to regain pulses in both patients.

They were then taken to a hospital.

Modesto police were at the scene investigating, and it was not known if a vehicle was involved in the incident.