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Modesto police arrest 12 people after child exploitation investigations

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
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Jose Fabian

/ CBS Sacramento

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Modesto police said officers arrested 12 people after months-long investigations into child exploitation reports.

The investigations began when the city's special crime units received reports through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children cyber tipline.

Police said the reports resulted in investigators serving 12 residential search warrants, which led to 12 arrests and three gun recoveries. One case was submitted to the district attorney for consideration, according to police.

Charges include possession or control of child sexual abuse material and distribution, transportation, advertising or exchange of child sexual abuse material.

"Additional charges in this operation include allegations involving child molestation, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, sexual battery, invasion of privacy, receiving stolen property, carrying a concealed firearm, and other related offenses," police said.

Some of the victims were identified, officials said.

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