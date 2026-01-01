There were no homicides in Modesto in all of 2025, mayor confirms

Modesto is welcoming in the new year by reporting that there weren't any homicides in the city for all of 2025.

Mayor Sue Zwahlen told CBS Sacramento that Modesto isn't the same city it was even 10 years ago and that their numbers in all areas of crime have "decreased exponentially."

"I'm really honored to represent a city that prioritizes public safety," Mayor Zwahlen said. "And, of course, it's absolutely horrific to imagine that there would ever even be one homicide in our city, but I am extremely grateful that, this past year, we have had zero homicides in the City of Modesto for the year 2025."

Mayor Zwahlen said it was a combination of multiple factors that contributed to this.

"I would first give credit to the relentless pursuit that our officers have for serious criminals, and for the work that they do to make sure that people that are connected with any sort of violent crime are arrested, and that those cases are taken extremely seriously," she said.

Mayor Zwahlen also gave credit to Modesto residents for passing Measure H a couple of years ago. It's a sales tax that provides funding for technology and resources to help police officers.

"It's been really helpful in just every area of our city, not just public safety, but also forestry, and our streets and our roads look better," Mayor Zwahlen said.

For surrounding cities that hope to achieve a similar feat in crime statistics, Mayor Zwahlen said she encourages them to make public safety a top priority.

"If the message is clear that public safety is a top priority, it makes a difference," Mayor Zwahlen said.

Mayor Zwahlen confirmed the homicide numbers with the city's chief of police, who she said plans on releasing more information regarding this on Friday.