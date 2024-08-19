Modesto school district's arts program could be in danger

MODESTO - The Modesto City Schools district is facing the music after students, parents and even teachers found that funding could be cut to art programs.

Teachers and students packed into a Monday board meeting hall to tell the board what the art programs mean to them.

Some said they feel like the district is taking away opportunities and hope if they cut funding to the programs a lot of students rely on.

"I really do believe that it is a home for people," said Logan Campbell, a junior at Beyer High School.

Campbell along with his four other bandmates attended the board meeting to ask the district to keep the money flowing.

"Music means a lot to all of us," one student said.

"It's that part that really makes me enjoy band, and it's so disheartening to see the district try and take that money away from us," said Adam, a Junior at Beyer High School.

In 2022, California voters passed Prop 28 which forced school districts to set aside one percent of funding for art programs.

However, Prop 28's language says districts must add on this funding, not replace the funding.

"We have not been invited into meetings. We have not been informed of things in a timely manner when we have asked," music teacher Brad Hart said.

Hart is a music teacher at Johansen High School. He came to the board after realizing he couldn't order things for his students like he used to and that funding was lower than before.

"We started to find out that money had been moved to Prop 28 but we didn't have plans to match that and stuff that we were now getting is being zeroed out," he said.

The board told CBS13 that no program funding has been cut, and this year, they're actually giving each school five dollars per student within the arts program.

"Do you think that money is enough?" we asked Hart.

"The simple answer is no," he responded. "But it is definitely the right start to bring that back because like we said it was just crossed out, not given a reason, not anything."

The board did not vote on or make a decision about this Monday night. Teachers and students are hopeful they can use those new funds as quickly as possible. Some of their equipment is 35 years old.