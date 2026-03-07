Motorcyclist dies after Modesto hit-and-run, police say

A woman who was riding a motorcycle has died after a hit-and-run in Modesto late Friday night.

Modesto police say officers responded near La Loma Avenue and Morton Boulevard just before 10 p.m. to investigate a reported collision.

At the scene, first responders found a motorcyclist was struck by a vehicle – with the vehicle having fled the scene.

The motorcyclist, a woman, was taken to the hospital, but police revealed on Saturday that she had died from her injuries.

Officers later found the vehicle that they believe struck the motorcyclist, but the crash and suspected driver remain under investigation. No details about the vehicle involved have been released.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the motorcyclist.