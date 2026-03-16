Modesto's 7th Street Bridge closes as replacement work moves forward

Monday marks the closing of Modesto's 7th Street Bridge as construction moves into the next phase for its replacement.

The original bridge was built in 1916, with officials saying that it is a rare surviving example of a cantilevered concrete arched bridge. This design, along with the age of the bridge, meant that traffic has been weight-restricted to just a four-ton gross load since 1979.

Officials say the new bridge will be a 1,238-foot-long, eight-span concrete box girder bridge that will honor the character of the original structure.

Also, officials say all four iconic lion statues at the entrances of the bridge are being preserved.

Initial construction work began at the start of 2026, but March 16 marks the day the bridge will be fully closed to traffic.

Stanislaus County Department of Public Works and City of Modesto officials expect the construction work to take around two years, with a total project cost of around $134 million.

Several detours of the closed bridge will be in place: Through traffic should use Highway 99, while Modesto traffic will need to use the 9th Street Bridge.