Modesto license plate readers shared data with federal agencies, police say

The Modesto Police Department says its automated license plate reader system was improperly connected to multiple federal agencies, despite a California law restricting how that data can be shared.

The department disclosed the issue in a public statement, saying it discovered the connections while preparing a response to a Public Records Act request. Officials said the connections have since been disabled.

Under California Senate Bill 34, which took effect in 2016, law enforcement agencies may share automated license plate reader data with other California public agencies but not with federal or out-of-state agencies.

Modesto police said the system had active connections with several federal entities, including the U.S. Marshals Service, IRS Criminal Investigations and San Diego Sector Border Patrol.

The department said it has since discontinued those connections, conducted internal reviews and implemented additional compliance checks. However, officials declined to answer further questions beyond their written statement.

It remains unclear how long the connections were active, whether any federal agencies accessed the data or how many license plate records may have been shared.

Adam Schwartz, privacy litigation director with the Electronic Frontier Foundation, said California lawmakers created the restrictions to ensure stronger safeguards over how the data is used.

"When the data gets loose from California, other agencies don't have to play by our safeguards," Schwartz said.

He added that license plate reader systems can reveal detailed information about a person's movements and raised concerns about potential federal access to that data.

State law requires agencies using the technology to maintain strict controls over how information is shared and accessed.

It is not immediately known whether the issue could result in any state investigation or enforcement action.