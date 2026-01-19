Modesto launches Hope Works program to pay people experiencing homelessness to clean streets

A new program aimed at cleaning up Modesto streets while providing paid work to people experiencing homelessness officially launched this week.

The program, called Hope Works, began Monday through a partnership between the City of Modesto, Modesto Gospel Mission and United Way. It replaces the Downtown Streets Team program, which operated in Modesto from 2019 until it closed in October.

"This was a program that was well loved, and the community really wanted to see something continue," said Megan Clifford, a senior community development program specialist with the city of Modesto. "Through that feedback, something really special blossomed."

Unlike the former Downtown Streets Team model, Hope Works is fully structured as a transitional employment program, not volunteer work. All 68 available team member slots are paid positions earning minimum wage, according to the city.

"Every person that goes through the program will have that employment opportunity," Clifford said. "The goal is to give people real work experience while they continue working with case managers toward permanent employment and housing."

Behind the scenes, planning for Hope Works began in early November, including hiring case managers and identifying former Downtown Streets Team participants who could transition into the new program. Some former participants were ineligible because they had already moved into housing, while others are still working to obtain required documents.

Crews are currently focused on litter abatement and community beautification, prioritizing the Briggsmore area. Clifford said the teams have already removed nearly 2,000 pounds of trash since launching, drawing visible support from residents.

"They're already seeing people honking and showing appreciation," she said. "The impact has been really impressive."

Not all 68 positions are filled yet. Program partners are intentionally ramping up slowly, with an emphasis on safety and training. Two work cohorts are currently active, with about 58 people in the hiring pipeline.

Looking ahead, city officials say there is already discussion about expanding the program.

"There's a lot of excitement and a lot of need right now," Clifford said. "Income is critical to finding housing solutions, and this program has the potential to make a real difference: not just in litter abatement, but in people's lives."

Hope Works is expected to continue growing as funding and community support allow.