1 dead in Modesto area crash off Highway 99

A fiery crash left one person dead along Highway 99 in the Modesto area early Tuesday morning, authorities say.

Modesto Fire Department officials say crews responded to the scene near Highway 99 and Main Street a little before 12:30 a.m. to investigate a crash.

At the scene, first responders found that a vehicle had gone off the freeway and crashed into a tree. The vehicle then caught fire.

Scene of the crash. Modesto Fire Department

Crews quickly got the fire under control, but Modesto Fire says one person inside the vehicle died.

The identity of the person who died has not been released.

Exactly what led up to the crash remains under investigation.