Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead in Modesto area crash off Highway 99

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Add CBS News on Google

A fiery crash left one person dead along Highway 99 in the Modesto area early Tuesday morning, authorities say.

Modesto Fire Department officials say crews responded to the scene near Highway 99 and Main Street a little before 12:30 a.m. to investigate a crash.

At the scene, first responders found that a vehicle had gone off the freeway and crashed into a tree. The vehicle then caught fire.

modesto-fatal-fiery-crash.jpg
Scene of the crash. Modesto Fire Department

Crews quickly got the fire under control, but Modesto Fire says one person inside the vehicle died.

The identity of the person who died has not been released.

Exactly what led up to the crash remains under investigation. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue