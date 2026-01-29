Person injured in Modesto house fire, 2 cats rescued

Modesto firefighters responded to a house fire Thursday on Barham Court, where one person was injured and multiple pets were rescued, officials said.

Modesto's Fire Department said crews arrived to find smoke and flames coming from a residence. A person with burn injuries was located near the home and was treated at the scene before being transported to an area hospital for further treatment.

Two cats were also rescued from the home. Modesto Fire said firefighters used specialized oxygen masks designed for pets to treat the animals for smoke inhalation.

Modesto Fire Department

Firefighters quickly contained and extinguished the fire, preventing it from destroying the home, officials said.

Fire investigators with the Stanislaus Regional Fire Investigation Unit responded to determine the origin and cause of the fire. Officials said the investigation is ongoing, but the fire is not believed to be criminal in nature.