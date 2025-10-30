Modesto home invasion suspects linked to similar incident in Union City

A group of suspects arrested after a home invasion in Modesto has been linked to a similar incident west in Alameda County, officials said Thursday.

Modesto police said 22-year-old Benjamin Vazquez of Stockton and three minors between the ages of 14 and 17 entered a Park Faith Lane home on Saturday and held a family at gunpoint. At least two of the suspects were said to be armed.

Dash camera footage released by the police department shows officers pursuing the suspects, who were in a white sedan. A patrol car performs a pit maneuver, which causes the suspect vehicle to spin out and stop.

That is when three suspects exit the vehicle. Two suspects can be seen running from the car, while the third surrenders and is detained. Body camera footage that was also released shows an officer drawing his gun on the fourth suspect, who was still inside the vehicle, and telling him to put his hands up.

At this same time, the vehicle, which had not been put in park, slowly drifted into a nearby fence along the roadway.

All four suspects were eventually detained and at least one firearm was recovered in the area, police said.

It was not yet clear if the suspects took anything from the Park Faith Lane home. No injuries were reported.

Modesto police said the group is also suspected of trying to invade a home in Union City the day before on Tidewater Drive.

CBS News San Francisco has reached out to Union City police for more details on that incident but has not immediately heard back.