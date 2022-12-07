Modesto High School principal, employee placed on leave over "inappropriate conduct" allegations

MODESTO — The Modesto High School principal and another employee there were placed on paid administrative leave over possible "inappropriate conduct" on campus, the district said Tuesday.

Modesto City Schools said it appears to be an isolated event that happened during work hours and did not involve any students or other staff.

Further details regarding the alleged conduct were not available as the investigation remains ongoing.

The district initially said it was looking into a video shared on social media that possibly shows the alleged incident. As of Tuesday night, they said the video was not related to the matter.

"Protection of students is paramount, and our employees are notified each year about behavioral expectations," a spokesperson for Modesto City Schools said.