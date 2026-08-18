Early morning fire burns Modesto convenience market

A fire at a convenience store in Modesto early Tuesday morning left the structure with significant damage.

The fire was reported shortly before 5 a.m. on Coffee Road, across the street from Downey High School. The fire burned AJ's Market and prompted a response from multiple Modesto Fire Department units.

Firefighters at the scene of a fire at AJ's Market at 961 Coffee Road in Modesto, August 18, 2026. Modesto Fire Department

The fire department said six engines and two trucks were among the units responding to the fire at the single-story structure, which had flames coming out of the roof.

Crews worked in an offensive mode and were able to contain the fire to the front of the building, the department said.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation.