2 stabbed during family altercation in Modesto, 1 arrested

Law enforcement officials said an arrest was made after two people were stabbed during a family altercation in Modesto on Tuesday.

Modesto police said it happened around 1 p.m. along the 3600 block of McReynolds Avenue.

The two people stabbed were only described as male adults who suffered injuries that police said didn't appear to be life-threatening.

At least one person, an adult male, was taken into custody. He has not yet been identified.

The circumstances of the stabbings remain under investigation.

Modesto police initially reported that there were three victims stabbed but later clarified there were only two.