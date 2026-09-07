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Modesto firefighters rescue man trapped 20 feet down stormwater vault

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

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Crews used specialized equipment to rescue a man who became trapped about 20 feet down a stormwater vault beneath a bridge in Modesto over the weekend.

Modesto Fire officials said crews responded late Sunday morning to El Vista Avenue near Encina Avenue for a rescue call.

First responders found the man trapped inside the vault and launched a technical rescue operation.

modesto-stormwater-vault-rescue.jpg
Scene of the rescue. Modesto Fire Department

After just over an hour, crews were able to bring him to safety.

Officials have not released details about the man's condition.

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