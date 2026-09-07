Modesto firefighters rescue man trapped 20 feet down stormwater vault

Crews used specialized equipment to rescue a man who became trapped about 20 feet down a stormwater vault beneath a bridge in Modesto over the weekend.

Modesto Fire officials said crews responded late Sunday morning to El Vista Avenue near Encina Avenue for a rescue call.

First responders found the man trapped inside the vault and launched a technical rescue operation.

Scene of the rescue. Modesto Fire Department

After just over an hour, crews were able to bring him to safety.

Officials have not released details about the man's condition.