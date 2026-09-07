Modesto firefighters rescue man trapped 20 feet down stormwater vault
Crews used specialized equipment to rescue a man who became trapped about 20 feet down a stormwater vault beneath a bridge in Modesto over the weekend.
Modesto Fire officials said crews responded late Sunday morning to El Vista Avenue near Encina Avenue for a rescue call.
First responders found the man trapped inside the vault and launched a technical rescue operation.
After just over an hour, crews were able to bring him to safety.
Officials have not released details about the man's condition.