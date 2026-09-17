Modesto crash near elementary school hospitalizes 3 children, woman

Three children and a woman were taken to the hospital Thursday morning after being hit by a vehicle near a Modesto elementary school.

Modesto police said the three children were flown to hospitals for treatment, while the woman was taken by ambulance. Their conditions have not been released.

The incident happened around 7:45 a.m. near Eisenhut Elementary School, according to Stanislaus Union School District officials.

District officials have not said whether the children attend the school. Eisenhut Elementary was not placed on lockdown, officials said, but counselors are being made available Thursday to help students and families.

Modesto police's Traffic Unit has taken over the investigation and is looking for any possible video of what happened.

No other details about what led up to the incident have been released.