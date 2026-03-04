Watch CBS News
Local News

Central California farm closes tulip fields early after crop was "trampled"

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Add CBS News on Google

Dutch Hollow Farms says its tulip fields are now closed for the season after it was wiped out by visitors.

The Modesto-area farm is known for its seasonal events, with Monday marking the opening of its u-pick tulip field.

However, by Tuesday, the farm announced that the tulip field was already closed for the season after being "very picked over."

According to the farm's owner, this means that the tulip field is closing 10 days earlier than normal.

Still, the farm will be pushing forward with other spring events – like a free spring craft fair on March 14, baby animal days starting March 19, and their free easter egg hunt on March 28 and 29.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue