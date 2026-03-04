Central California farm closes tulip fields early after crop was "trampled"

Dutch Hollow Farms says its tulip fields are now closed for the season after it was wiped out by visitors.

The Modesto-area farm is known for its seasonal events, with Monday marking the opening of its u-pick tulip field.

However, by Tuesday, the farm announced that the tulip field was already closed for the season after being "very picked over."

According to the farm's owner, this means that the tulip field is closing 10 days earlier than normal.

Still, the farm will be pushing forward with other spring events – like a free spring craft fair on March 14, baby animal days starting March 19, and their free easter egg hunt on March 28 and 29.