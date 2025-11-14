Modesto duo arrested as Mississippi authorities suspect $1M in marijuana trafficked from California

Two people from Modesto were arrested as authorities suspect hundreds of pounds of marijuana were trafficked into Mississippi from California, authorities said on Friday.

The investigation began Wednesday when authorities in Rankin County, Mississippi, stopped a vehicle and found about 120 pounds of what they described as high-grade marijuana, the Rankin County Sheriff's Office said.

An investigation led authorities to believe that the marijuana was being stored in the Metro Area and was being distributed to several locations throughout Mississippi.

After obtaining a search warrant, authorities said they searched a facility near the Jackson International Airport on Friday, finding about 500 pounds of marijuana.

The sheriff's office said they believe the marijuana came from California, believing it was shipped in bulk amounts. After the marijuana arrived at the rented facility, it would be broken down into smaller amounts and distributed to dealers across Mississippi, authorities said.

Rankin County Sheriff's Office

Two suspects, identified as 26-year-old Jose De Jesus Vasquez Estrada and 23-year-old Karissa Renee McDonald, both from Modesto, were taken into custody.

Authorities said they were booked into jail on a charge of trafficking of a Schedule I controlled substance.

The investigation is ongoing and authorities say more arrests are expected.

The street value of the marijuana is estimated to be more than $1 million, according to the sheriff's office.