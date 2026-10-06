Modesto bicyclist killed in hit-and-run; driver arrested on suspicion of murder

A Modesto man was arrested on suspicion of murder and DUI after a hit-and-run crash killed a bicyclist Monday afternoon, police said.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. near Needham Street and McHenry Avenue.

Modesto police said 33-year-old Manuel Cerrillo-Mendoza was driving a Chevrolet Silverado when he turned into an alley west of McHenry Avenue and hit a 63-year-old bicyclist traveling on Alice Street.

Investigators said Cerrillo-Mendoza left the scene. The bicyclist died from his injuries.

Officers later found the pickup in Modesto and stopped Cerrillo-Mendoza near 9th and M streets.

Police said a DUI investigation determined he was driving under the influence. Police also noted Cerrillo-Mendoza had prior DUI-related history.

He was booked on suspicion of murder, hit-and-run resulting in death and DUI causing injury or death.

The bicyclist's name has not been released.

Police said this was Modesto's 10th deadly traffic crash of 2026.