Modesto bicyclist killed in hit-and-run; driver arrested on suspicion of murder
A Modesto man was arrested on suspicion of murder and DUI after a hit-and-run crash killed a bicyclist Monday afternoon, police said.
The crash happened around 4 p.m. near Needham Street and McHenry Avenue.
Modesto police said 33-year-old Manuel Cerrillo-Mendoza was driving a Chevrolet Silverado when he turned into an alley west of McHenry Avenue and hit a 63-year-old bicyclist traveling on Alice Street.
Investigators said Cerrillo-Mendoza left the scene. The bicyclist died from his injuries.
Officers later found the pickup in Modesto and stopped Cerrillo-Mendoza near 9th and M streets.
Police said a DUI investigation determined he was driving under the influence. Police also noted Cerrillo-Mendoza had prior DUI-related history.
He was booked on suspicion of murder, hit-and-run resulting in death and DUI causing injury or death.
The bicyclist's name has not been released.
Police said this was Modesto's 10th deadly traffic crash of 2026.