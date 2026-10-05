Modesto DUI crash on Highway 99 leaves 1 dead, CHP says

A San Francisco man was arrested on suspicion of DUI and vehicular manslaughter after a crash on Highway 99 in Modesto left another driver dead Sunday evening, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. on northbound Highway 99 north of Carpenter Road.

Officers said 22-year-old John Rojasnaranjo was driving a Chevrolet pickup when he changed lanes and hit a GMC pickup traveling beside him.

The GMC driver lost control and overturned near Sisk Road. CHP said the driver was partially ejected and died at the scene.

Rojasnaranjo and a passenger in his pickup were not injured.

CHP said Rojasnaranjo was arrested on suspicion of DUI causing injury or death, vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving with a suspended license.

The GMC driver has not been identified.