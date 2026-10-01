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Modesto crash leaves 1 dead, shuts down Claus Road

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

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A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle in Modesto early Thursday morning, prompting a closure along Claus Road.

Modesto police said officers were investigating the crash near Claus Road and East Orangeburg Avenue.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released any other details about the person. 

Claus Road is closed southbound at Briggsmore Avenue and northbound at Scenic Drive while officers investigate, police said. The road is expected to remain closed for the foreseeable future.

No other details about the crash have been released. 

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