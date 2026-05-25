Modesto crash on McEwen Road leaves 1 dead

A Waterford man was killed in a crash on Highway 132 in Modesto early Memorial Day morning.

California Highway Patrol said officers responded just before 1:30 a.m. Monday to investigate reports of a crash near McEwen Road.

At the scene, first responders found that a pickup truck had crashed into a telephone pole off the eastbound side of the highway. CHP said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the pickup. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Exactly what led up to the pickup going off the road and hitting the pole is still under investigation.

The driver's name has not been released, but CHP identified him as a 28-year-old Waterford resident.