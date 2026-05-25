Watch CBS News
Local News

Modesto crash on McEwen Road leaves 1 dead

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Add CBS News on Google

A Waterford man was killed in a crash on Highway 132 in Modesto early Memorial Day morning.

California Highway Patrol said officers responded just before 1:30 a.m. Monday to investigate reports of a crash near McEwen Road.

At the scene, first responders found that a pickup truck had crashed into a telephone pole off the eastbound side of the highway. CHP said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the pickup. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Exactly what led up to the pickup going off the road and hitting the pole is still under investigation.

The driver's name has not been released, but CHP identified him as a 28-year-old Waterford resident.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue