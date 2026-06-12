Modesto man dies after rollover crash on Briggsmore Avenue

A Modesto man died after a rollover crash on Briggsmore Avenue early Friday morning.

Modesto police said officers responded near the intersection of Oakdale Road and Briggsmore Avenue just before 5 a.m. to investigate reports of a crash.

At the scene, first responders found that a car had apparently gone off the road, crashed into several boulders and hit multiple boats before coming to a stop.

Only one person, the driver, was in the vehicle. Officers pulled the man from the car and started life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's name has not been released, but police identified him as a Modesto resident.

Exactly what led up to the crash remains under investigation.