Modesto considers fines up to $5,000 for reckless bike riding

The Modesto City Council is moving forward with a proposed crackdown on reckless bicycle and e-bike riding, including fines of up to $5,000 and the possible impoundment of bikes for up to 30 days.

Council members waived the ordinance's first reading, advancing the proposal that targets dangerous stunts on public streets, groups of riders blocking traffic and street takeovers.

"We have a major problem in this town of bicyclists and e-bikers," one resident told the council.

Chris Ricci also urged city leaders to prioritize traffic safety.

"Traffic safety needs to be a real priority right now," Ricci said.

Under the proposal, fines would increase with repeat violations:

First offense: $500

Second offense: $2,500

Third or subsequent offense: $5,000

Some residents questioned whether minors should face penalties immediately, particularly for violations that do not involve street takeovers.

"I ask if a first non-takeover offense by a minor could start with a warning and a course instead," one resident said.

The proposed ordinance would allow police to require safety courses for minors. Officers could also impound bicycles for up to 30 days when necessary to prevent further dangerous riding or protect public safety.

Parents could face fines of up to $2,000 per minor if they assist, authorize or permit their children to violate the proposed rules.

Police officials told the council that street takeovers have involved adults as well as younger riders.

"We've had adults out there!" the police chief said.

The proposal also includes a 15-mile-per-hour speed limit on city parks and trails, raising questions about how officers would enforce the restriction.

One councilwoman questioned how police would identify and address riders who exceed the proposed limit.

Mayor Sue Zwahlen said the city wants residents to continue using its outdoor spaces.

"We want people to walk and use our trails to bike. That's what we want," Zwahlen said.

The proposal leaves questions about how parental responsibility would be determined. While it identifies circumstances in which parents could be fined, it does not specify exactly what police would need to prove to hold a parent responsible.

The council's action advances the ordinance, but it still requires final adoption before becoming law. If approved, the rules would take effect 30 days after the final vote.