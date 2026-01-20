Modesto City Schools proposes new mental health service plan

A proposed update to Modesto City Schools' mental health policy drew sharp criticism from parents during a school board meeting, with concerns centered on when parents would be notified if students access counseling services.

The policy, introduced as a first reading, outlines how the district provides mental health education, training, and services on campus. A key provision allows students 12 years old and older to consent to mental health counseling in certain circumstances, without parental consent, when a licensed mental health professional determines the student is mature enough and that involving a parent would be inappropriate.

Multiple parents spoke during public comment, arguing the policy could sideline families in decisions involving their children's mental health.

"It suggests you can leave the parent out," one speaker said, while another told the board, "It really needs to be the parents that are in charge."

District officials emphasized that the language does not create new authority, but aligns local policy with existing California law. They pointed to state legislation passed in 2024 that removed the requirement for minors to meet a strict danger or abuse standard in order to consent to certain mental health services.

The policy also requires schools serving grades six through twelve to post mental health resource information on campus, including warning signs of mental health crises, coping strategies, and crisis hotline information.

Several speakers said their concern was less about state law itself and more about communication, questioning whether parents would be informed when their child seeks services.

Following public comment, board members discussed whether the policy language could be amended to more clearly reference parental involvement. However, district officials noted that adding such requirements could conflict with state law.

Board members agreed the policy would need revisions before returning for approval at a future meeting.