Modesto police arrest suspect in boat ramp homicide investigation

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an incident near a Modesto boat ramp that left a person dead.

Modesto police said officers responded near the boat ramp to the Tuolumne River along Neece Drive to investigate reports of a person down back on April 9.

At the scene, 37-year-old Modesto resident Juan Carreon was found dead.

How Carreon died has not been detailed by authorities, but officers noted that he had multiple injuries.

On Thursday, Modesto police announced that they had arrested 41-year-old Juan Trujillo Mendoza in connection to the case. Mendoza has been booked into jail and is facing murder charges, police said.

No other details about the case, including how Mendoza was identified as a suspect, have been released.