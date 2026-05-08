Modesto-area warehouse worker dies after falling from lift

An incident that left a person dead at a Stanislaus County industrial warehouse is under investigation, authorities said.

Modesto Fire said crews responded to the 600 block of Mariposa Road a little after 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

First responders found that a person had apparently fallen from a lift. The person was pronounced dead at the scene, Modesto Fire said.

The department's Technical Rescue Team was called to help lift a 15-ton forklift off the person. Officials said it took about 45 minutes to safely move the forklift.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office and Cal/OSHA are investigating the incident.

No other details about the person who died have been released.