Modesto-area warehouse worker dies after falling from lift
An incident that left a person dead at a Stanislaus County industrial warehouse is under investigation, authorities said.
Modesto Fire said crews responded to the 600 block of Mariposa Road a little after 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
First responders found that a person had apparently fallen from a lift. The person was pronounced dead at the scene, Modesto Fire said.
The department's Technical Rescue Team was called to help lift a 15-ton forklift off the person. Officials said it took about 45 minutes to safely move the forklift.
The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office and Cal/OSHA are investigating the incident.
No other details about the person who died have been released.