Mob seen on video looting 7-Eleven store in Los Angeles

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

7-Eleven looted by a mob in Los Angeles
7-Eleven looted by a mob in Los Angeles 00:47

LOS ANGELES - The LAPD is trying to track down a mob of people that looted a 7-Eleven store.

Surveillance video shows the crowd grabbing anything and everything off the shelves: snacks, drinks, cigarettes, and lottery tickets.

At least one man was seen throwing merchandise at an employee. Police say the crowd first shut down the intersection outside with vehicles doing donuts and dangerous stunts. They plan to start seizing cars at sideshows.

"If they're gonna start doing this kind of stuff, inconveniencing people, and taking over, cars are gonna start disappearing real soon," said a law enforcement official. 

Police say they have dusted the counter for fingerprints.  

First published on August 19, 2022 / 7:21 AM

