Trespasser removed from Sacramento school after shouting profanities, throwing water

A trespasser was removed from a Sacramento middle school campus on Tuesday after she allegedly started shouting profanities and throwing water, authorities say.

Sacramento police say the disturbance was first reported around 9:30 a.m. at Miwok Middle School.

In a message sent to families after the incident, Principal Cristin Tahara says a trespasser with no connection to the school apparently followed a student to class at the start of the day.

The trespasser was shouting profanities and throwing water from a plastic bottle, Tahara detailed.

A campus supervisor removed the trespasser and Sacramento police were called. The Sacramento City Unified School District Office of Safe Schools was also alerted about the incident.

Police say no injuries were reported in the incident, with Tahara noting that school went on as normal.

Tahara says additional staff will be placed near the school's entrances to prevent a similar incident from happening.