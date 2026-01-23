Mitchell scores 33 points, Mobley adds 29 to pace Cavaliers to 123-118 win over Kings

Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points, Evan Mobley matched a season high with 29 and the Cleveland Cavaliers showed some more encouraging signs in a 123-118 win over the Sacramento Kings on Friday night.

The Cavs, who have been streaky through much of this season, won for the fourth time in five games. They also improved to 16-5 against teams with losing records.

Cleveland coach Kenny Atkinson has been hoping to get more consistency from his team, which can look like title contenders one night and dismal the next. That trend continued against the Kings, who rallied from an 11-point deficit to take a 114-113 lead with four minutes left.

But Mitchell, who has carried the Cavs through several rough patches, dropped a big 3-pointer with 2:29 remaining to put Cleveland up 118-114.

The Kings had several chances to get closer, but they missed three straight 3-pointers in the last minute and Cavs guard Jaylon Tyson put them away by making a floater with 25.6 seconds to go.

Mobley added 13 rebounds and seven assists in one of the defensive-minded forward's best all-around games.

Domantas Sabonis scored 24 points with 16 rebounds and six assists to pace Sacramento. He recently returned after missing 25 games with a knee injury.

Dennis Schroeder added 21 points and DeMar DeRozan 20 for the Kings, who dropped their fourth straight while opening a six-game road trip.

After the Cavs bolted to a 16-2 lead in the opening minutes, Kings coach Doug Christie pulled his five starters hoping for a spark. He got one as Schroeder and Sabonis combined for 31 points and Sacramento took a 71-68 lead at halftime.

Cleveland was again without starting point guard Darius Garland because of a sprained toe. He's scheduled to be re-evaluated next week.

Up next

Kings: At Detroit on Sunday.

Cavaliers: At Orlando on Saturday.