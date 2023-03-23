Missing Wild 94.9 DJ Jeffrey 'JV' Vandergrift found dead at Pier 39 in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police confirmed the worst fears of the family of missing Wild 94.9 radio DJ Jeffrey Vandergrift, popularly known as "JV" on air, after a body found in the water at Pier 39 in San Francisco was identified as the missing radio host.

San Francisco police responded to reports of a body in the water shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday evening.

The San Francisco Medical Examiner's Office made the grim announcement Thursday morning. In response, Wild 94.9 asked their listeners to keep Vandergrift's family in their thoughts and prayers.

"With a heavy heart, we must confirm that the body found near Pier 39 on Wednesday afternoon has been identified as our dear friend, family member & colleague, JV. We are devastated to know that JV is gone. Please keep his wife, Natasha, his family and close friends in your thoughts and prayers."

Police do not suspect foul play in Vandergrift's death.

Earlier this month Vandergrift's wife Natasha Yi revealed in a Facebook post "that personal information has recently been discovered that leads us to believe JV will not be coming back."

"Thank you to our friends and the entire i-HeartRadio family and listeners for your love, support and prayers. I can feel your love and energy for JV, and I am so grateful for it. The amount of compassion for the physical torture JV has been going through for the past 2 years has been overwhelming," she posted.

"I have been in so much pain and fear and I know all of you have been so scared and concerned for JV as well."

"My heart is utterly broken, and the pain feels unbearable," she continued. "I will do my best to provide updates and I ask for you to please keep JV in your thoughts and prayers."

Vandergrift was last seen on February 23 near his San Francisco residence on the 200 block of King Street.

A day later, San Francisco police launched a search announcing the DJ was believed to be "at risk."

JV has had a long history in Bay Area radio, dating back three decades. In the 1990s, Vandergrift, along with Dan "Elvis" Lay and Lance "Hollywood" Otani were part of "The Doghouse" morning team on Wild, one of the most popular Bay Area radio shows at the time.

Vandergrift had also been on radio in New York, before returning to the Bay Area and Wild 94.9 to host "The JV Show," which airs mornings.