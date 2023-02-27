'Incredibly worrisome' – No leads in search for missing Wild 94.9 radio host 'JV'

SAN FRANCISCO – Investigators remain without any leads Monday in the search for a Wild 94.9 radio host who has been missing since late last week.

Jeffrey Vandergrift, who goes by the name "JV" on air, was last seen around 10 p.m. Thursday at his residence on the 200 block of King Street. San Francisco Police announced Friday that the 54-year-old went missing and was believed to be "at-risk."

On Monday, Wild 94.9 gave an update on the investigation, saying there was no trackable activity on his phone and no activity on his credit cards and banking records.

An update about JV. Sending prayers to him, Natasha and their families right now as we wait to hear more 🙏 pic.twitter.com/YXLTs9KS2S — WiLD 94.9 (@Wild949) February 27, 2023

"These updates are obviously incredibly worrisome, though we continue to hope and pray for better news," the station posted on social media. "We are continuing to work closely with JV's wife Natasha as well as the police department. JV is loved by everyone here at Wild 94-9 and iHeartMedia, and we know he is equally beloved by his bay area listening family. We are asking for your continued prayers for both JV, his wife Natasha, and his entire family."

JV has had a long history in Bay Area radio, dating back three decades. In the 1990s, Vandergrift, along with Dan "Elvis" Lay and Lance "Hollywood" Otani were part of "The Doghouse" morning team on Wild, one of the most popular Bay Area radio shows at the time.

Vandergrift had also been on radio in New York, before returning to the Bay Area and Wild 94.9 to host "The JV Show," which airs mornings.

Police describe Vandergrift as a white man standing about 6 feet tall, weighing about 180 pounds, bald with brown eyes. He has several tattoos, including on his arms and above his right ear and was last seen wearing black sweatpants.

Anyone with who may see Vandergrift is asked to call 911 and report his location. Additional information about his disappearance can also be given to the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or by texting TIP411, beginning the message with "SFPD."