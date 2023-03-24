Friends, family and fans grieve death of DJ Jeffrey 'JV' Vandergrift

SAN FRANCISCO -- Family, friends and listeners of a popular morning radio show host in San Francisco received news on Thursday they hoped would never come -- the body of Jeffrey Vandergrift, known as JV to many in the Bay Area, was discovered in the water off Pier 39.

Those who knew him say that they were holding onto a glimmer of hope that JV was still alive. Now, with the discovery of his body, they know they won't ever again see the man who brightened their mornings.

Vandergrift started on the Bay Area airwaves about three decades ago. First as a cohost of the Doghouse and most recently on his own "JV" show.

Hector Batista, a longtime listener told KPIX: "Listening to the JV show was kind of a religious activity for me. It's just made my mornings."

Batista stopped by the growing memorial for JV outside the Wild 94.9 studios Thursday. He used to make regular appearances on the show as a longtime listener and says he will never forget the impact the radio host had on him.

"There was nobody that could really make you smile even when you were going through the worst of worst times, there was nobody that could make you laugh through those moments the way he could," Batista said.

Jeffrey Vandergrift went missing just about a month ago. He had shared with listeners how he struggled with Lyme disease, saying he could handle the physical pain but not the mental toll it had taken on his body.

Carlos Avila used to work with JV starting in the early 2000s. It was difficult for him to put into words what the loss means to him.

"It's crazy like how a such a beautiful person has left this world," Avila said. "I love you brother. You're always going to be in my heart and the JV show will always be on Wild 94.9."

Many wish they could've done something to help.

"Wherever he is, I hope he knows we all love him and he will be greatly missed by all of us out here," Batista added.

San Francisco police have said they do not suspect foul play in the case.

Vandergrift's body has been turned over to the medical examiner's office.