Staff at Sacramento-area hotel believe dozens of missing peackocks were stolen

Dozens of peacocks and peahens known for wandering the grounds of a historic Art Deco hotel in the Sacramento Delta are missing, and the hotel staff said this week that they believe the birds were stolen.

After a customer at the Ryde Hotel on Sunday mentioned seeing two men grabbing one of the birds and putting it inside a cage on the bed of a pickup truck, the staff did a count and realized only four of their exotic birds remained, David Nielsen, the hotel's general manager, said.

"We're not sure why anyone would do anything like this, but the staff is absolutely heartbroken," Nielsen said.

Authorities are investigating the case as a property crime. The male birds are valued at $2,000 each and the peahens at $1,000 each, said Sgt. Amar Gandhi, a spokesperson at the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. He didn't share any additional information.

"The peacocks have been here for about 14 years, and they were brought in by the new owner of the hotel. Nielsen told CBS Sacramento. " And we were very excited to get them. We've had generations of them over the years, and they became part of the family."

Peacocks are common in Art Nouveau design. Staff fed them leftovers of filet mignon, prime rib and salmon, and over time, the birds became tamer. They got used to people, and the employees began seeing them as pets, even naming some of them.

Rafe Goorwitch, the hotel's catering coordinator, said he fed a group of about 15 peafowls twice every day. He named the biggest one Alibaba, Baba for short, because he would walk through the hotel like he owned the place.

"I joked with the owner that we worked for Baba because he would walk through the dinner rooms, the ballrooms and the garden with this attitude that he was the boss," Goorwitch said.

Peacocks tend to be aloof, but Baba "became like a dog," he said.

Since the news about the missing birds became public, people have been calling the hotel with tips and possible sightings, including reports of neighbors with new peacock pets, Nielsen said.

Hotel staff are hoping the birds are found and returned home. For now, the hotel has added better and more surveillance cameras, and there are plans to add more fencing.

"They really meant a lot to us," Nielsen said.

Walnut Grove is a delta town located in southern Sacramento County, about 28 miles south of the city of Sacramento.