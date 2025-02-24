Watch CBS News
Local News

Missing man found dead in Lodi storage container

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

Body found in Lodi storage container prompts homicide investigation
Body found in Lodi storage container prompts homicide investigation 01:39

LODI — A person found dead in a Lodi storage container was confirmed to be a man who was reported missing last week, authorities said Monday. 

ibrahim-azizeh.png
Lodi Police Department

The Lodi Police Department said the body of Ibrahim Adam Azizeh was found in a storage container in the area of Sacramento Street and Lodi Avenue. Dispatchers received the call around 4:30 p.m.

Azizeh had not been seen or contacted by his family since February 20. Police said circumstances had placed him as an at-risk individual. 

Details regarding the cause of death were not available, however police said it was being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with relevant information related to Azizeh should contact the Lodi Police Department.

Richard Ramos

Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.