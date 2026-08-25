Multiple agencies search for Placer County hiker missing since Friday

A hiker in Placer County has been missing for days, and dozens of search-and-rescue personnel have been working through challenging conditions to find him, authorities said.

The hiker, identified as 24-year-old Ian Roberts, was last seen on Friday morning in the Overlook Park area in Auburn, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office. He was reported missing to the Roseville Police Department on Saturday morning and his car was found shortly after parked in the Overlook Park parking lot, the office said.

Sheriff's investigators determined Roberts had gone for a hikedown into the American River Canyon area on Friday and had not returned, prompting the search effort. Roberts is 6 feet 10 inches tall, weighs about 210 pounds, and was last seen wearing the clothes shown in a photo released by the sheriff's office, a brown T-shirt, dark shorts, grey shoes, and possibly a beanie.

On Monday, the sheriff's office said in a social media post that about 100 search and rescue personnel were in the surrounding area trying to find him, using drones, rescue dogs, and a sheriff's office marine unit to search areas along the North Fork American River.

Search and rescue crews search for a missing hiker in Placer County, August 24, 2026. Placer County Sheriff's Office

Temperatures in the area on Tuesday are expected to be warmer than on Monday, with highs in the mid-90s, similar to the conditions over the weekend.

The sheriff's office said they have been helped in the search by more than a dozen law enforcement and volunteer agencies, including California State Parks, Bay Area-based volunteer groups California Search and Rescue and California Rescue Dog Association, and the sheriff's offices from Contra Costa, El Dorado, Marin, Sacramento, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano, Tuolumne, and Yuba counties.

The California Highway Patrol also assisted with a helicopter crew, and the Placer County Sheriff's Office also requested a California Governor's Office of Emergency Services FIRIS flight which uses data sensors mounted on fixed wing aircraft.