Search underway for missing hiker near South Lake Tahoe

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help as search crews continue looking for an overdue hiker in the Desolation Wilderness area on the south end of Lake Tahoe.

Authorities identified the missing man as Jason Coughran, a 60-year-old hiker who they said was last heard from around 4 p.m. on May 25.

According to the sheriff's office, Coughran was hiking into the Desolation Wilderness from Fallen Leaf Lake, a smaller lake near the southern shore of Lake Tahoe, before he was reported overdue.

Investigators describe Coughran as a white man standing 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds with brown hair, hazel eyes and an athletic build. Deputies said he is believed to have been wearing khaki shorts, though his exact clothing description is unknown.

Jason Coughran El Dorado County Sheriff's Office

Search and rescue crews are actively working in the wilderness area, the sheriff's office said.

Officials are asking anyone who may have been hiking in the area and had contact with Coughran to call the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office.