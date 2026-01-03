Search continues for missing hiker near Colfax, dog found safe

A search continues for a woman who went missing while on a hike in the Colfax area on Friday.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said the search began before 6 p.m. Friday in the area of Codfish Falls Trail when deputies received a call about a woman who may be missing.

Deputies said the woman was last seen walking on the trail with her dog. The dog was later seen alone.

During the search Friday night, the woman's vehicle was found in the area and her phone and a dog bowl were found along the river.

The dog has since been located and is safe.

A dive team and boats were on the river Saturday, but the woman has not been located.

Cal Fire, Auburn State Recreation Area and Cal OES are all assisting in the search.