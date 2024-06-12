Minivan driver arrested for DUI after crashing into Sacramento city bus, officials say

SACRAMENTO — A minivan driver was arrested for a DUI after crashing into the back of a Sacramento Regional Transit (SacRT) bus in the Arden-Arcade area, the California Highway Patrol said Wednesday night.

Just after 9 p.m., a SacRT bus was at a bus stop at Wyda Way and Howe Avenue when a minivan collided with the back left corner of the bus, the CHP said.

The bus driver had two passengers onboard and there were three people in the minivan, including that driver. No one was hurt.

The driver was arrested at the scene. The minivan sustained heavy damage to the right side of the front end. The bus was also damaged.

Roads in the area were closed but have since reopened.