Miners Fire forces evacuations in El Dorado County, forward progress stopped

Firefighters stopped the forward progress of a vegetation fire that forced evacuations Sunday afternoon in the Pilot Hill area of El Dorado County.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Prevention's (Cal Fire) Amador-El Dorado Unit said crews responded to the Miners Fire in the area of Miners Valley Road and Salmon Falls Road.

Around 3 p.m., the fire had grown to 92 acres and was 5% contained, Cal Fire said. By roughly 3:45, crews said they had halted the forward progress of the fire.

Fire officials said air tankers and helicopters made aggressive water and retardant drops early in the firefight, helping slow the fire's spread.

No information was immediately available on what sparked the fire, whether any structures were threatened or if anyone was injured.

Evacuations in effect

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said the Pilot Hill area between Miners Valley Road and Equestrian Way was under a mandatory evacuation order. Evacuees are to use Salmon Falls Road either south towards El Dorado Hills or north towards Cool to leave the area

The Placerville Library at 345 Fair Lane in Placerville is operating as a temporary evacuation point.

Though the forward progress of the Miner's Fire has been stopped, officials have not yet lifted the evacuation orders.