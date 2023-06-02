Watch CBS News
Politics

Justice Department closes Pence documents probe with no charges

By Robert Costa, Catherine Herridge, Andres Triay, Kathryn Watson

/ CBS News

Pence won't face charges for classified docs
Pence will not face charges in classified documents probe 03:35

Washington — The Justice Department has closed its investigation into former Vice President Mike Pence's handling of classified documents and will not seek charges against him, multiple people familiar with the matter tell CBS News. 

CBS News has learned that in a brief letter, the Justice Department advised Pence's attorney that the FBI and the DOJ's National Security Division have conducted their investigation into the potential mishandling of classified information. And that based on the findings, no criminal charges would be sought.  

Two sources familiar with the Pence classified documents investigation tell CBS News that multiple aides were interviewed as part of the probe, including Pence's former chief of staff Marc Short, and the former vice president himself. 

Federal investigators had been looking into the former vice president's handling of classified records after documents were discovered at his Indiana home earlier this year. NBC News first reported that Pence won't be charged. 

The news comes days before Pence is expected to announce his presidential bid.

Robert Costa

Robert Costa is CBS News' chief election and campaign correspondent based in Washington, D.C.

First published on June 2, 2023 / 7:55 AM

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.