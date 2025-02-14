Mike Alberghini, coaching great for Northern California powerhouse Grant High School, dies at 78

SACRAMENTO – Longtime football and baseball coach Mike Alberghini has died, family tells CBS News Sacramento.

Coach Al, as many knew him, was regarded as one of the greatest football coaches in the Sacramento region.

He led Grant High football to a state championship in 2008, but won a total of seven section titles across his coaching career. His 282 career wins coaching football are also a regional record.

In a statement released Friday, the Twin Rivers Unified School District officials called Alberghini a dear friend and mentor who influenced countless lives.

"Coach Al had a unique ability to connect with students, see their potential, and inspire them to achieve their very best, not just on the football field, but also in the classroom and in our community," said Twin Rivers Superintendent Dr. Steve Martinez. "He was a mentor, a role model, and a true champion for our kids. He will be profoundly missed, but his legacy lives on in the many lives he touched."

Alberghini's tenure as Grant High's football coach ended on somewhat of a sour note in 2021, however, with the legendary coach saying he was forced out of the program he was part of for more than a century.

Still, recognizing Coach Al's impact, Grant High named their football field after Alberghini.

Along with the Sacramento Sports Hall of Fame, Alberghini has already been inducted into the California High School Football Hall of Fame and the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Hall of Fame.

Alberghini was 78.