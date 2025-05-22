Midway Fire burning between Livermore, Tracy shuts down I-580 south of Altamont Pass

Midway Fire burns hundreds of acres between Tracy, Livermore

ALAMEDA COUNTY – A grass fire that burned more than 200 acres between Tracy and Livermore shut down Interstate 580 on Thursday afternoon.

The Midway Fire broke out shortly before 3 p.m. near Patterson Pass Road and Midway Road in Alameda County south of the Altamont Pass, according to Cal Fire.

Cal Fire said the fire burned 262 acres before crews were able to stop the forward spread. Crews reported the fire was burning at a moderate rate of spread.

By 5 p.m., Cal Fire reported the fire was 50% contained.

According to Cal Fire's incident update, the fire jumped I-580 and was held at the aqueduct. A "significant augmentation" of air and ground units responded to battle the fire in unified command with the Alameda County Fire Department.

I-580 was closed from Corral Hollow to the Interstate 205 connection.

The California Highway Patrol said several vehicles crashed due to the smoke and some people abandoned their vehicles on the freeway.

No evacuations were issued at this time. It's unknown if anyone was injured.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

