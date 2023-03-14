Mid-size SUVs are tested on their ability to protect passengers in the backseat

Mid-size SUVs are tested on protecting passengers in the backseat

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) is putting mid-size SUVs to the test to see how they protect passengers in the backseat.

All 13 models that were tested did well in protecting the driver in the front seat, but that changed when analysts looked at the back seat. Only 4 of the 13 tested earned good ratings for protecting rear passengers.

According to the IIHS, the risk of fatal injury is 46% higher for people sitting in the back of a vehicle.

Experts say the tech to improve backseat safety is already available, and they expect the auto industry to make those changes in future cars.