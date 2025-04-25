Semi hauling kilos of cocaine tracked from Mexico border to Tracy, sheriff says

TRACY – A truckload of cocaine was seized by law enforcement officers in Tracy this week, authorities say.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says, on Tuesday, agencies from across the region intercepted a semi-truck that had been tracked from the Mexican border to Tracy.

Inside the truck, authorities found, was a shipment of 189 kilos – or more than 415 pounds – of cocaine.

Authorities let the truck pull up to a residence off Koster Road. Agents then closed in, leading to two suspects eventually being taken into custody.

🚨April 22, 2025 | Tracy, CA 189 Kilos of Cocaine Seized🚨 Earlier this week, HSI Stockton and multiple San Joaquin County law enforcement agencies intercepted a semi-truck loaded with 189 kilos of cocaine in Tracy. The truck, tracked from the Mexican border, led agents to a residence off Koster Road. One suspect was detained without incident. Another fled and barricaded himself in the attic, where he was safely taken into custody by our SWAT K9. This operation is a powerful reminder of what’s possible when agencies work together: dangerous drugs off the streets, traffickers behind bars, and our communities made safer. Agencies involved: HSI | San Joaquin Co. Metro Narcotics Task Force | SJC Sheriff’s Office | Stockton PD | Tracy PD | SJC Probation | SJC District Attorney Strong partnerships. Swift action. Safer communities. Posted by San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office on Friday, April 25, 2025

"This operation is a powerful reminder of what's possible when agencies work together: dangerous drugs off the streets, traffickers behind bars, and our communities made safer," the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

A number of different agencies helped the sheriff's office in the operation, including: Homeland Security Investigations, the San Joaquin County Metro Narcotics Task Force, Stockton police, Tracy police, San Joaquin County Probation, and the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office.