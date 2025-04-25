Semi hauling kilos of cocaine tracked from Mexico border to Tracy, sheriff says
TRACY – A truckload of cocaine was seized by law enforcement officers in Tracy this week, authorities say.
The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says, on Tuesday, agencies from across the region intercepted a semi-truck that had been tracked from the Mexican border to Tracy.
Inside the truck, authorities found, was a shipment of 189 kilos – or more than 415 pounds – of cocaine.
Authorities let the truck pull up to a residence off Koster Road. Agents then closed in, leading to two suspects eventually being taken into custody.
"This operation is a powerful reminder of what's possible when agencies work together: dangerous drugs off the streets, traffickers behind bars, and our communities made safer," the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
A number of different agencies helped the sheriff's office in the operation, including: Homeland Security Investigations, the San Joaquin County Metro Narcotics Task Force, Stockton police, Tracy police, San Joaquin County Probation, and the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office.