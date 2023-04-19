Meta to detail new round of job cuts

Massive job cuts are imminent at Facebook parent company Meta, as the social media giant is expected to announce details about new job cuts Wednesday.

It's part of a months-long downsizing and restructuring effort that will trim 10,000 employees amid multiple waves of layoffs.

According to an internal memo obtained by the Washington Post, Meta's Head of Human Resources, Lori Goler, wrote Tuesday evening that the company will start notifying employees on its technical teams whose jobs are being cut.

Meta is also poised to announce newly reorganized teams and management hierarchies as the social media giant seeks to become leaner and more efficient.

Goler also said that teams working on Facebook, WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, and the virtual reality division Reality Labs will be affected, among others.

The latest layoffs build on November workforce cuts that slashed 11,000 jobs, or about 13% of Meta's workforce, in the first widespread layoffs in the company's history.

Meta spokesman Dave Arnold confirmed the memo was sent but declined to comment.