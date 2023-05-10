Update: Mercury spill at Martinez Amtrak station leads to health advisory for downtown area

MARTINEZ -- The Martinez Amtrak station mercury spill has prompted a health advisory after crews determined the spill is larger than initially thought and was spread to the platform, inside the train station, and to surrounding areas.

Contra Costa Health (CCH) officials said by Tuesday afternoon, hazmat crews found traces of mercury in several locations in the street and gutters along a five-block route. The discovery led CCH to issue a health advisory for the area around the train station.

CCH issued a Health Advisory for areas of downtown Martinez near the Amtrak Train Station. Minor mercury contamination was found in the street on Martina Vista to Alhambra to Buckley to Berrellesa. If residents must be in the area, please stay on the sidewalk. pic.twitter.com/7I52uT6CbK — Contra Costa Health (@CoCoHealth) May 10, 2023

CCH said traces of mercury were inadvertently spread by a garbage truck while traveling on its route after picking up contaminated trash from a waste receptacle at the station Monday. People were urged to avoid walking on the streets in affected parts of downtown Martinez and use the sidewalks until the residue of a spill is removed, so people or pets do not track the material indoors.

The contamination is limited to the street and has not been detected in amounts great enough to create an immediate risk to health, according to CCH.

"From a health standpoint, our primary concern is that people don't step in the mercury on the street and bring it inside their homes where indoor vapors may pose a health hazard," said county health officer Dr. Ori Tzvieli in a press statement.

The station remained closed as of midday Tuesday and Amtrak was using the old train station a few blocks away at Ferry Street and Marina Vista Avenue. CCH urged the public to avoid walking in part of downtown Martinez until the residue of a spill is removed, so people or pets do not track the material indoors.

The affected areas are the Martinez Amtrak station and parking lot; Marina Vista Avenue between the station and Alhambra Avenue; Alhambra from Marina Vista to Buckley Street; Buckley from Alhambra to Berrellesa Street; Berrellesa from Buckley north to the Martinez City Public Works yard.

CCH deputy director Matt Kaufmann said the county was bringing in a contractor to help with the cleanup. County officials initially estimated there was a pound to 1.5 pounds of mercury spilled.

"We have not confirmed that [amount]," Kaufmann said. "What we can say is we are able to monitor for mercury in the air, which is really the primary concern. What we have found is about 1,000 times less than it would be to be considered immediately dangerous to life and health."

Kaufman said CCH was advised of the spill by the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District around 3 p.m. Monday. The station was then closed. CCH previously said it confirmed the presence of mercury around 5:45 p.m.

CCH was working with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, and the San Francisco Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board to further assess the situation and do more monitoring.

There's no timetable to reopen the station and the origin of the mercury isn't yet known.

Kaufmann said anyone who was in the area Monday should check shoes and clothing. Anyone who thinks they may have tracked through the mercury should double-bag clothes and shoes, put them outside, and call the county hazardous materials team at (925) 655-3200.

He said people should not attempt to wash their clothes or put them in a washing machine, as that could spread contamination.