Mercury discovered in Martinez Amtrak parking lot, hazmat crews on scene

MARTINEZ – Contra Costa Health (CCH) on Monday confirmed that its hazmat team is at the scene of a spill involving mercury in the parking lot of the Amtrak train station in Martinez.

CCH responded to a reported hazardous materials spill at the station around 5:45 p.m. The county's hazmat team was at the scene. The train station is closed with passengers boarding and disembarking at Ferry Street.

Shortly before 7 p.m., officials confirmed that there was mercury involved. There were no reports of any injuries so far, according to CCH.

Hazmat crews are still on the scene investigating, CCH said. The county will update the public as more information is available.