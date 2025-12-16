Grass Valley business owner continues merchant menorahs initiative

During Hanukkah, a Grass Valley small business owner is bringing faith and community to Main Street, at a time when many say visibility and unity matter more than ever.

Grass Valley is known for its Christmas charm, but for the third year in a row, some shop owners are also displaying menorahs in their storefronts. Merchants say it's a small gesture to be even more inclusive.

"So, the first year we started with 20 menorahs. Last year we had, I believe 32, and this year we have over 40," said Emily Rangel, owner of Moms & Minis.

Rangel spearheaded the grassroots initiative, merchant menorahs.

"My grandparents were in the holocaust, and I wanted to do something to honor them and my heritage," she said.

Rangel rallied support, reaching out to a local rabbi and going door to door to neighboring storefronts. The goal is to display menorahs in shop windows during Hanukkah, making Judaism more visible through a fun, community-driven effort. The rabbi said the idea is starting to spread across the country.

"Already I've gotten pictures from other communities taking this on, so Grass Valley is an example of inclusivity and spreading light and positivity. It's beautiful, it really is special. This community embraces all cultures and is welcoming," said rabbi Nachum Yusewitz. "So many joined, as you can see, everywhere you turn, there's a menorah."

"It speaks to the fact this community is diverse. This community has open hearts and open minds," said Mark Gold, co-owner of Gold Rush Cookie Company, "It's a very simple way to be inclusive."

The community of Grass Valley will be hosting its first-ever official menorah lighting on Dec. 21. The rabbi says safety is very top of mind in the wake of the deadly antisemitic attack in Australia.

"Especially in light of the horrific attack, we are tightening the security even more. So they're very much aware, and they're going to have a heavy presence so everyone can feel comfortable to join, and is encouraged to join to stand prouder and louder," he said.

"We will not let anti-semitism make us go away. We're here, we're proud of our community. We love living here," said Gold.

Until the celebration, participants in the merchant menorahs initiative will continue to spread light and positivity through Main Street.

"I just wanted to create a space where the Jewish community and the Jewish children had something where they could be out and about in our town and say, 'Oh, I know that, I recognize that, I feel seen," said Rangel.

The first Grass Valley menorah lighting will be Sunday at 5 p.m. in front of city hall.